To the Editor:
I’ve met Gerald Malloy several times and he is a serious candidate with good policies that will help get us out of the current economic mess we’re in.
A career military man with no nonsense policies on crime, immigration and national security he’ll bring desperately needed common sense back to Washington.
Bill Supple
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.