The application before the Telecommunications Review Board by an amateur “HAM” radio operator to erect two 84-foot towers to pursue his hobby was “paused” for the last few months due to COVID-19.
Although it is not on a current agenda, the process moves forward.
An important step will take place on Monday, June 22, between 9a.m.–1p.m. and 6–8 p.m. The applicant has scheduled the required “balloon test” which allows the public to better understand the visual impact of the towers.
Please take time as you drive, bike, run or walk on Monday, June 22, to check out the balloons at 4450 Dorset St. (just south of the Cheesefactory Road/ Barstow Road intersection on the west side of Dorset Street).
I’m sure everyone has more than enough things to deal with at this time, and I’m encouraging you to add one more item. If you have concerns/comments please submit them to the TRB via email to Dean Pierce (dpierce@shelburnevt.org) or mail to PO Box 88, Shelburne, Vt. 05482.
This application does not fall neatly under our local zoning ordinances and will set precedence for future requests. So, whatever is decided at this site will impact the next request in another part of town. I appreciate concerned citizens making their voices heard.
Maureen O’Brien
Shelburne