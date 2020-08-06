We need to follow the CDC guidelines along with Governor Scott and our Selectboard's requirement to wear masks. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. If you cannot wear a mask for any reason, we offer an absentee ballot voting alternative.
We are open to early voters in the Town Clerk's Office through Friday, Aug. 7 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., we will be open to early voters in the Town Center Gym.
The Clerk's Office will close at 2 p.m. on Monday Aug. 10, to prepare for the Election and process absentee ballots in the Town Center Gym.
Election Day Aug. 11, we are voting in the Town Center Gym from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
You may drop off your absentee ballots in Clerk's office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. And anytime at the Shelburne Police Dispatch Center 5420 Shelburne Rd on the ground floor.
Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Post marks do not count in Vermont.
Thank you for your patience while we adapt to our changing times.
Make your voice heard. Get your vote in now. Any questions, please call 985-5116 or email dvachon@shelburnevt.org.
Diana Vachon
Shelburne Town Clerk
