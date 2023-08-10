To the Editor:

I take issue with assertions about public and religious education, specifically Catholic, made in the Rob Roper’s guest perspective. (“The Blob seeks ways to continue discriminating against Christians,” July 20, 2023)

First, the article seeks to taint the activities of school boards and teachers’ unions as the pursuit of special interests. As Alexis de Tocqueville long ago noted, there is nothing nefarious per se of individuals forming associations to ensure that their views are represented in the public sphere, but Roper implies that when it comes to public education, such groups have deleterious outcomes.

What those outcomes consist of the Roper fails to mention, but to call a publicly elected school board a special interest group is the pot calling the kettle black. Unlike public schools, private religious schools do not have boards that are democratically elected by the general citizenship. Thus, a private model for education is associated with less, not more or better, democracy.

Second, the piece makes numerous assertions without providing any evidence for them. The exception is the alleged lower cost of religious versus public education, but this reflects a fallacy of composition. For the population of a public school is generally much more diverse and has a much higher proportion of students in special education and with disabilities. Even the Journal of Catholic Education noted as recently as in 2020 that “Catholic schools have a long history of under-serving diverse populations, specifically students with disabilities.”

Roper does not provide any evidence that would change this assessment. If there is any cost saving, it may derive from the historically lower salaries and benefits of private-school employees such as teachers. Given that in international comparison, public-school teachers in the U.S. are already underpaid in comparison relative to earnings for similarly educated workers, as pointed out by a Brookings report, this is hardly a sensible way to lower costs.

Third, it is instructive to note what Roper leaves out, namely, any mention of the many scandals involving physical and sexual abuse of minors that have plagued religious institutions of all sorts for decades, including, and arguably particularly, Catholic ones, and school settings.

Considering this fact, one might ask whether Vermont parents would feel comfortable entrusting Catholic (or any other religious) schools with the well-being of their children. If these private religious schools were subsidized by taxpayer money to provide an alternative to public schooling, as Roper advocates, such subsidies would undermine the funding of public schools. Undermining the public school system as a bedrock of American democracy comes at the peril of undermining American democracy itself.

Lutz Kaelber

Shelburne