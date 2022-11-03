To the Editor:
Do you know anyone who has had a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy? How about infertility? Stillbirth, premature labor, premature rupture of membranes or a hemorrhage before delivery?
Is it your view — in any of these circumstances or other possible complications of pregnancy — that medical care over these conditions should be decided by their state legislatures or federal courts?
Think of it this way: if you or someone you loved were faced with needing safe and effective medical treatment, should you or your medical team have to wait until your life was at stake before they could legally deliver the necessary care?
Make no mistake, this is what is at stake with your vote on Amendment 22. Decisions about your life and health belong to you, not to the Legislature or the courts.
Megs Rosenberg
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.