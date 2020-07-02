I am disturbed at the push for defunding the police. Even here in Vermont!
Defunding is not the answer. Defunding would reduce training and the size of the force, preventing departments from filling the ranks as officers retire or leave the service for whatever reason.
The answer lies with the police chiefs. They should fire any officer with a record of violence, racism, lying (faking arrest records, etc.) and other serious misconduct. This includes standing by while a colleague is committing a crime. The dismissal of these rogue cops must include whatever is required to ensure that he or she can never be able to be a police officer again.
Unfortunately, police chiefs may be hampered in doing so by police unions. These unions should be concerned about protecting the professionalism of their members and support the clean-up of the bad apples in their ranks. They should not impede the justified removal of the few bad apples in the police force.
Cities and towns need to replace any police chief who is not strictly above reproach and not able to train his or her officers to value life, use only minimum force and deescalate difficult situations.
Instead of defunding police departments, more funding should be directed to mental health providers so that they have the staff to join police officers in cases that would be better handled by professional health care specialists.
As to the militarization of police departments, the escalation of violence by hoodlums infiltrating peaceful protests, has made it necessary for police to obtain essential military equipment for the protection of line officers. Yet, there are military weapons and equipment for the use of deadly force and not for protecting police officers and civilians from the aberrant members of society and the mentally disturbed that do not belong in the hands of the police. That distinction belongs in the hands of the professionals.
Even though I am disturbed at the sight of dozens of police officers with helmets and face shields marching in several deep lines against peaceful protesters, this has become necessary for the protection of our police officers who have become targets of violence from certain segments of our society.
We have had problems nationally with criminals infiltrating peaceful protests, looting, burning and destroying the livelihood of innocent, hardworking small businesses. These criminals must be apprehended and face justice.
The overwhelming majority of police officers are valued members of society who have chosen to dedicate their lives, often in dangerous situations, to protect us. They deserve our thanks and appreciation, and not a blanket condemnation, which defunding signifies.
I have personally known some police officers, including chiefs, who are remarkable examples of what unselfish devotion to their community is. Appreciate them, give them your support, thank them for their service. Don’t demoralize them by defunding their departments.
Henri de Marne
Shelburne
