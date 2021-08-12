To the Editor:
I’ve been reading in recent issues of the Shelburne News about the business consultant’s report and recommendations for Shelburne. The recommendations raise questions for me. The report says that Shelburne needs to fix its reputation for being unfriendly to business.
But when I look around at all the dramatic and intrusive development projects underway, like the hill turned to rubble at Rice Lumber, the new tire store on Shelburne Road, the leveling of Gardenside Nursery for a new development, the Kwiniaska development on top of the old golf course, the two new large rental buildings on Route 7, I think that we can’t be that unfriendly if these outfits are making it happen.
The consultant says we need to loosen up our zoning and permit regulations, and maybe that’s true. I don’t know exactly what they are suggesting. But do business consultants ever say to a town, tighten up your regs?
Did we hire a consultant because we wanted the message we got? What changes are being proposed? Is anyone analyzing the consequences of those changes, large or small? Will residents get this information before the changes have already happened?
My other question is where does all this proposed expanded development leave the town’s environment? Is anyone talking about that? Studying it? Doesn’t the town plan clearly call for a vibrant green Shelburne? If we loosen up regulations, are we opening our green spaces to more bulldozers? Why?
How will this all play out over time?
Joy Congdon
Shelburne
