To the Editor:

Dr. Harry Chen advocates maternal health concerns as justification for supporting Vermont Proposal 5. (“Overturning Roe is Vermont’s call to action,” May 26, 2022) He states that “America already has the highest rate of maternal mortality among developed countries — double the rate of most high-income countries.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 861 women were identified as having died of maternal causes in the United States in 2020, compared with 754 in 2019, an increase of 107 women, which is indeed tragic.

Chen’s argument doesn’t make much sense. Is he suggesting that we eliminate maternal death completely by aborting all babies?

The larger problem is that all the 629,898 abortions reported to the CDC in 2019 resulted in the death of the unborn babies, usually in gruesome fashion. For these unfortunates Chen apparently has little sympathy.

A human fetus is by definition human, and it is alive, as it would not be possible to kill it during an abortion if it were not. Is there really a need to enshrine the right to such destruction into our Constitution? I am willing to listen to a reasonable argument on any subject, but I find Chen’s unconvincing at best.

John Childs

Shelburne