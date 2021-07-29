To the Editor:
In response to recent postings about development in Shelburne as related to wildlife and habitat, I think there is likely little disagreement that protecting wildlife and habitat is important.
That said, a community like Shelburne has a variety of goals for itself; this is just one, and no single goal can take precedence over all others. Land use planning and community development are dynamic processes, seeking to blend myriad ideas, issues and concerns into a coherent whole.
Housing is also an important part of any community, and it’s no secret that there is a serious undersupply throughout our region and the state. Even as some level of development is helpful in growing the grand list to help offset ever increasing costs of running the town, this is not to suggest in any way that we should open the floodgates to unbridled development of any size in any location.
In specific regard to concerns expressed about the Kwiniaska and Gardenside housing developments, it’s important to note that these are both being built in locations that the town itself has designated for residential growth through its planning and zoning processes. Both are served by all manner of public and private utilities: roadways, water, sewer, power and internet. Gardenside is ideally located for the type of infill development sought nationwide, becoming another neighborhood just like all the others in that same part of town. Sorrow at the loss of the former nursery does not necessarily mean that the next use of that land is somehow unwise or inappropriate.
As is often said in the planning profession, “You get what you plan for.”
To be sure, Shelburne has incredibly complex and strict zoning that regulates in extreme level of detail all new development projects. Despite that, if we are not achieving the results that we seek, then we need to change our plans and our rules — not just to become even more strict and complex — but perhaps through a more outcome-based and goal-oriented lens so that the results are better aligned with our hopes and dreams for our community.
Yet still, those various hopes and dreams must be taken together as a whole, each woven into the warp and woof of the entire fabric that creates a living, vital, dynamic community.
Lee Krohn
Shelburne town manager
