To the Editor:
Thank you to all who helped arrange for and who participated in Shelburne’s town meeting last evening. It is a cherished tradition that I hope continues well into the future.
In my parting remarks last evening, I had also meant to express my heartfelt thanks to all our town employees who work hard every day to keep the ship of state on an even keel and functioning smoothly and well.
After evening meetings have concluded and decisions have been made, it is your dedicated town employees who get the work done.
Thank you all. It’s been an honor to serve our community and to help support you in all that you do.
Lee A. Krohn
Town Manager
Shelburne
