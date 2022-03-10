To the Editor:
A heartfelt thank you for the continued support of the Champlain Valley School District’s students and schools. The fiscal year 2023 budget and related articles all passed in a year that continues to test the creativity, patience and tenacity of each and every one of us.
Our community, once again, came together in support of public education.
As the Champlain Valley School District board moves out of the planning and development phase of the budget cycle and into the implementation, your voice remains an important part of the process.
We always welcome engagement at monthly board meeting. Meeting details, log-in and agendas can be found on the school board page of the district’s website, cvsdvt.org.
Josilyn Adams, Williston,
Angela Arsenault, Williston,
Kelly Bowen, St. George,
Erin Brady, Williston,
Lynne Jaunich, Charlotte,
Erika Lea, Shelburne,
Colleen MacKinnon, Hinesburg,
Barbra Marden, Shelburne,
Brendan McMahon, Williston,
Meghan Metzler, Charlotte,
Keith Roberts, Hinesburg,
Ken Scott, Shelburne,
Aidan Devine and Saphirre Martin, student representatives
Champlain Valley School District Board of directors
