To the Editor:
On behalf of the entire Champlain Valley School District, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for your support in passing the budget for our students and schools. Your decision to invest in education will have a positive impact on the lives of students and the future of the community.
Your vote demonstrates a commitment to providing students with the best possible educational experience. We are grateful for your trust and confidence in us. We will continue to work hard to provide a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment for all students and to help them reach their full potential.
Josilyn Adams, Williston
Angela Arsenault, Williston
Lindsay Colf, St. George
Dave Connery, Shelburne
Erin Henderson, Williston
Erika Lea, Shelburne
Barbra Marden, Shelburne
Brendan McMahon, Williston
Meghan Metzler, Charlotte
Keith Roberts, Hinesburg
Meghan Siket, Charlotte
Cassandra Townshend, Hinesburg
Saphirre Martin, Ananya Rohatgi, and Addie Nevitt,
Student representatives
Champlain Valley School District Board of Directors
