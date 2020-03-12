My name is Hannah Frasure and I am a resident of Shelburne. The purpose of this letter is to urge members of the community to do what they may to offset the loss of civilian lives in Idlib, Syria. There is no specific article I am responding to, but the crisis merits concern from the public, which includes readers.
Currently, families have been forced to flee from the province because of Syrian and Russian-led airstrikes. In a video published by the London-based Middle East Eye news, “Caves, graveyards and prison cells: Displaced Syrians’ desperate search for shelter.” a man living in a camp near the border describes the situation: “If the regime advances, or tries to come in this direction, the only solution is to enter Turkey…either the Turks will kill us or the Russians. Eventually, I’m going to die…but to return to regime rule is impossible, suicide will be better for us.”
According to the UN, over one-third of a million people face the same fate. Those now living in camps are in need of essentials, while some have not even found shelter, seeking it in the places mentioned in the video title. In the dead of winter, some mothers may cradle their babies only among tombstones.
In the 2020 World Report, NGO Human Rights Watch details atrocities from the previous year and discusses ongoing ones. Although the situation in Idlib is one among many, it will see a sickening death toll of incomprehensible, monstrous size.
While one may not see how the occurrence is personally preventable, there are organizations they may donate to that provide assistance to Idlibians. The White Helmets, Syrian American Medical Society, International Rescue Committee and Islamic Relief USA are some. Moreover, such organizations can be directly contacted and asked about volunteer options.
Another consideration, in lieu of the general election in November, is the foreign policy of the presidential candidate one is voting for.
The words of Viktor E. Frankl come to mind: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing… to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances.”
We, who live without a daily existential threat, may not believe that we have much power to avert the crisis but should give what we can. If not money or time, a vote.
Hannah Frasure
Shelburne