To the Editor:
I served for three years on the Shelburne Planning Commission that created the Shelburne Road form-based overlay district. It was a major zoning innovation at the time and extremely complex and detailed.
Our focus was on improving the appearance and adding to the economic development of the Shelburne Road corridor in Shelburne. We acknowledged at the time of approval that revisions would likely need to be made as we gained experience with using the form-based code.
Whether from lack of imagination or lack of attention to every minute detail, it now surfaces that we left the town with a loophole that is a developer’s dream — an opening to build multiple 24-unit condo or apartment buildings three-and-a-half stories high in the middle of traditional residential neighborhoods on parcels not fronting on the Shelburne Road, and not visible from the Shelburne Road.
This density of people and cars and massing of large buildings is not compliant with the stated purpose and intent of the form-based code. There is no explicit language in the code that density and massing of such large scale is desirable in the mixed residential character districts.
I think it is the unintended consequence of filling in a square on a spreadsheet with black ink instead of leaving the square white. Black meant multiple-family and attached dwellings would be allowed in mixed residential character districts while white meant allowed in the part of the district fronting Shelburne Road.
The planning commission has the right to amend the code. It may not be in time to correct the present situation concerning the Brandon-Crombach development application, but it can be in time to prevent further aberrations like this one. I urge the commission to put review of this narrow but key topic on its agenda as soon as possible.
Ann L. Hogan
Shelburne
