To the Editor:

Thank God we have Peter Berger. (“GOP: Stop promoting Trump’s stolen election lies,” June 3, 2021)

He shall show us the way as he knows the truth, and says so, the truth according to him.

I don’t know about you, but every time I hear someone proclaim to know the truth, they are usually standing in a pulpit, and not often right.

Here are some alternative facts.

We have a constitution. It is explicitly color-blind. It is amendable and when enough folks think something should be done, it gets amended, and has been many times.

Our republic has a rule of law. The wheels of justice sometimes move slowly.

Our rule of law resulted in justice with respect to the George Floyd murder. But it took a year as we moved through due process. This was apparently too long for the Black Lives Matter folks. Dressed head to toe in black and therefore unrecognizable, they took matters in their own hands — rioting, burning and looting, both public and private properties.

Who among us did not see the parallel between these folks and Hitler’s brownshirts?

With respect to the recent presidential election, I have read enough to know that there were some unusual events that did not quite pass the sniff test. Forensic exams should uncover whether or not outright fraud existed. We owe it to our democracy to make sure that only legitimate voters vote — and only once.

Even that Old Gray Lady, The New York Times, has acknowledged that mass, mail-in voting is the most ripe for fraud. And there is a reason why the majority of European nations restrict mail-in voting. Not to be confused with absentee ballots, which are specifically requested by individuals.

I am saddened that Berger must go through life carrying so much guilt. I am also Caucasian of Scottish descent, but feel no such guilt. We must all work to make things better, and as Bill Maher recently said, “We have come far but there is more to go.”

I also wonder if the students that Berger teaches history to get an unvarnished version?

David Stewart

Shelburne