To the Editor:

Robert Letovsky’s guest perspective is an excellent example of authoritative ignorance. If one looks at the externalities of the production of coal, for example, an energy source he feels should be included in the mix, one can quickly see that it is the most expensive energy source ever invented. (“Legislators fail to look at big picture in energy plans,” Aug. 25, 2022)

Start with the mining and production, black lung, dead and injured miners, denuded mountain tops, destroyed environments, then move on to the burning, asthma in kids down wind, mercury, acidified lakes, radiation and then, the kicker, carbon in the atmosphere.

Global warming is the most expensive consequence of burning fossil fuels in the history of humanity. None of these expenses is on your electric bill. Zillow estimates that over a trillion dollars of real estate is going to be, literally, underwater in a couple of decades. Any burning of carbon is now too expensive.

Letovsky also ignores energy storage as a way to mitigate the fluctuations of solar and wind, commercial scale energy storage is a fast-growing industry. Heck, the new Ford F150 Lightning can be used as storage for your house.

The myopathy of Letovsky doesn’t end there. Our culture has been stealing from future generations and living unsustainably for 7,000 years. It is only now that we have just run out of room. The true fix is not technological, but cultural.

The Australian aboriginal people lived sustainably for at least 40,000 years. They worked less and loved more. But, like all the First Nations people, we destroyed them. Maybe they hold the key to our salvation?

We are like the guy who jumped out of the 20th story of a building on a bet and as he is passing the 10th floor thinks, “Things are going pretty good so far!”

We are supposed to pay off the mortgage and leave the kids the house, not burn down the house and leave the kids the mortgage.

Greg Ranallo

Charlotte