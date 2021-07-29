To the Editor:

The news article regarding the findings of the Vermont Human Rights Commission about the Clemmons Family Farm is a black eye on Vermont’s good reputation. (“Police actions at Clemmons farm reflects inherent bias,” July 1, 2021)

We, a group of concerned citizens of Shelburne, are appalled at the past racially based harassment of the Clemmons family and the destruction of some of their property. The lack of police protection is the most concerning aspect of this race-related crime.

We feel it is important to make a public statement of our deep sadness that this happened with police cooperation. We wish to express our support to the Clemmons Family and our hope that something can be done to insure this does not happen again.

James Wick

Gerald Hornung

Virginia A. Hornung

Marda S. Schropp

Johanna Kebabian

Kay Stambler

Stan Greenberg

Nancy Steger

Carol Castle

Gary Castle

Elsie R. Skolfield

P. Galbraith

Polly Ohman

Bengt Ohman