To the Editor:
The news article regarding the findings of the Vermont Human Rights Commission about the Clemmons Family Farm is a black eye on Vermont’s good reputation. (“Police actions at Clemmons farm reflects inherent bias,” July 1, 2021)
We, a group of concerned citizens of Shelburne, are appalled at the past racially based harassment of the Clemmons family and the destruction of some of their property. The lack of police protection is the most concerning aspect of this race-related crime.
We feel it is important to make a public statement of our deep sadness that this happened with police cooperation. We wish to express our support to the Clemmons Family and our hope that something can be done to insure this does not happen again.
James Wick
Gerald Hornung
Virginia A. Hornung
Marda S. Schropp
Johanna Kebabian
Kay Stambler
Stan Greenberg
Nancy Steger
Carol Castle
Gary Castle
Elsie R. Skolfield
P. Galbraith
Polly Ohman
Bengt Ohman
