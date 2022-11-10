To The Editor:

I write this before Nov. 8, with election outcomes unknown. Regardless of the results, I wish to correct statements of misunderstanding included in a letter to the editor. (“Anti-abortion ad from church out of line, Nov. 3, 2022)

The ad in question, published Oct. 22, articulated several troubling concerns that the Catholic Church has with Proposal 5. The writer of the letter questions whether a Catholic Church can place an ad advocating against its passage. The writer states that “The Catholic Church is a nonprofit and is guided by the Internal Revenue Service in terms of what it can and cannot do” and asks whether the ad by St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church was legal. It was indeed legal. By IRS regulations, nonprofit organizations, including religious organizations, are permitted to engage in lobbying activities, including supporting or opposing legislative ballot initiatives, such as Proposal 5, while still maintaining their tax-exempt status. The activity cannot amount to a substantial part of an organization’s activities, defined by the courts as 20 percent or less of an organization’s expenditures or time, including volunteer time.

Not that lobbying is not the same as political campaign activity. Nonprofits are barred from participating, directly or indirectly, in campaigns for a candidate for political office. Doing so risks losing their tax-exempt status. One needs to draw a distinction between issue advocacy (lobbying) and support for or opposition to a political candidate. The former activities are allowed, the latter are not.

I propose that not only does the church have the right, but it has a moral obligation to speak out on issues such as abortion. Speaking out on moral issues is not “shoveling my religion and rules down the throats of others” as the writer espouses. I view it as the liberty, above all liberties, to “know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience.” (John Milton)

The church affirms the dignity of every human being, from conception to natural death, sees the following activities in direct opposition to the inherent dignity and rights of an individual, and has spoken out against them: abortion, slavery, human trafficking, capital punishment, discriminatory justice system, inhumane treatment of migrants at the border, unsafe working conditions, to name several.

Ann Bukowski Roth

Shelburne