To the Editor:
I am writing today to encourage my friends and neighbors to vote for Thomas Chittenden for Senate.
He is measured and thoughtful in his approach to policy and lawmaking. He carefully weighs evidence and opinion, striving to make the best decisions to move our community forward.
I strongly support Sen. Chittenden and I hope you will also.
Jennifer Hicks
Shelburne
