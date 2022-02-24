To the Editor:
I’ve attended several meetings of the Shelburne Selectboard and was struck by some of the determined, belligerent members of the board who bully in their ideas by talking over anyone who disagrees with them — apparently not wanting to hear any other thoughts.
Can you talk louder than them to add some common sense?
Do you agree with the planned new housing development that appears to be yet another crowded group of small, overpriced, overtaxed and styleless units that replaced the nicely landscaped golf course, a result of the town’s oppressive tax policy.
Can we afford to buy open spaces while at the same time we build over existing, well-landscaped spaces?
Did we ever recover the cost of the hapless lawsuits against the railroad’s salt shed? Should we investigate who was responsible for voting for those unfortunate expenses?
When was the last time any of you read the U.S. Constitution?
Bob Essman
Shelburne
