On behalf of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department, effective immediately and until further notice, we will be putting a ban on any burn permits issued in Shelburne.
This ban is being implemented due to the early snow melt and current dry weather conditions as well as an effort on our part to limit any potential unnecessary COVID-19 exposure to the residents of Shelburne as well as Fire Department personnel, should we be called for any burns that get out of control.
As a volunteer department with a small membership, it is important we consider the health of our members and their families. The Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department as re-evaluated our response procedures and made the appropriate changes for the safety of our members as well as the residents of Shelburne.
Please be assured that if you have an emergency, we will still respond and offer the same service and protection, in the professional manner that the Town of Shelburne expects, with the added safety for everyone involved. Let’s all do our part to bring this pandemic to an end.
Practice social distancing, stay away from crowds and public places, and, if you have symptoms, stay inside away from those that are more susceptible. Any questions or concerns can be directed to me.
Stay safe.
Jerry Ouimet
Chief/Fire Warden Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department