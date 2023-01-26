To the Editor:

What an amazing photo of two bobcats on the front page of the Jan. 19, 2023, issue of the Shelburne News.

It’s so unusual as bobcats are reclusive forest dwellers generally shunning open spaces and hunting mostly at dawn and dusk while resting during the day.

Two of them in the open in full daylight. How I wish I had been there to watch them!

Thank you to Mike Ireland for the shot. Made my day.

Henri de Marne

Shelburne