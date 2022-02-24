To the Editor:
The Shelburne Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee strongly supports ballot articles 6 and 9 this March.
Article 6 concerns the purchase of a utility vehicle to, among other uses, help maintain and improve Shelburne’s excellent trails.
Article 9 is for a bond that continues the community’s overwhelming support for a pedestrian bridge and recreation path on Falls and Irish Hill roads. This path is the missing link that will make the LaPlatte Nature Park’s loop trail entirely car-free.
Please join us in our efforts to promote a more walkable and bikeable Shelburne by supporting Articles 6 and 9.
Ted Grozier
Chair, Shelburne Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee
