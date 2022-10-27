To the Editor:
I’ve been a Vermont nurse for 35 years and have worked in three Vermont hospitals. I strongly support Prop 5/Article 22, an amendment to Vermont’s Constitution that says “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Opponents of Prop 5, including some candidates for elected office, are sharing false information, such as Article 22 will require health care workers to participate in abortion procedures even if they have objections of conscience. This is not true.
Article 22 will have absolutely no impact upon facility policies related to staff conscientious objection, policies that have been in place for years that allow staff to not participate in procedures such as abortion or blood transfusions — unless there are absolutely no other staff available and the patient’s health or life are in jeopardy.
Prop 5 will make no changes to these hospital policies. Article 22 is about curtailing state-imposed restrictions, not about dictating hospital policies. It will simply maintain and protect our current rights to personal reproductive autonomy through a constitutional amendment.
The fact that even candidates for elected office are providing inaccurate information about a fundamental right should make us more certain that nobody, other than a medical provider and the pregnant individual, should be involved in making such a personal decision.
Vote yes for Prop 5/Article 22.
Rep. Mari Cordes RN
Lincoln
Cordes represents the Addison-4 district in the Vermont House.
