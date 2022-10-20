To the Editor:
The proposed amendment, Article 22, to Vermont’s Constitution is intended to protect a woman’s right to choose. Yet, because it is so poorly written, it does exactly the opposite. Not once is the word woman or female used in the text of the amendment. I’ve asked an attorney if this language gives equal rights to the male to decide the outcome of the child, and the answer was yes.
Here’s how Article 22’s language reads: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
This language gives the biological father, or suspected father, as much right to decide the fate of the developing baby as it does the pregnant woman. Think about that for a minute. What if the guy files a legal restraint to prohibit his baby from being aborted? Think of the mess this is going to make for the courts and everyone concerned.
Obviously, time is crucial. The baby isn’t going to wait until backed-up courts decide its future. It is growing and moving ever closer to viability outside the womb. What if it takes six or seven months for the courts to decide the case?
Think long and hard about the clause at the end, “unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” What scenario would cause the state to override the parents’ reproductive rights? Can we envision a future where the state would require certain fetuses to be aborted; for example, if an ultrasound shows they are defective? Or, conversely, to require them to be born if, say, we are suffering a population shortage? The compelling state interest statement completely invalidates the intent of the amendment.
Proponents for passing the amendment are apparently fine letting the nuances of the bill’s language be decided by the courts. Why not just make their intentions clear in the first place, and not craft a politically correct word salad that causes more problems than it solves?
Women in Vermont have total control over their reproductive freedom now. “My body, my choice” is alive and well. Why mess that up with a constitutional amendment that will be almost impossible to change once it’s passed?
This amendment does not serve Vermont women well. Leave things as they are now, which is serving Vermont women just fine, or draft a clearly written amendment that can’t be contested.
Antoinette Supple
Shelburne
