To the Editor:
As a Vermont educator, I am fortunate to work with today’s students who will be our future leaders.
Someday they are likely to look back and ask what older generations did to make the world a better place for them. Voting yes in November to approve the bond for the Chittenden Solid Waste District to build a new materials recovery facility is one important and local step to make the world better for our kids.
The current facility is old and at capacity. The new facility will be able handle our children’s recycling needs into the future.
The best news is that this bond will not increase our taxes. The solid waste district will pay back the loan over 25 years from the recycling center’s operational revenue. The bond will support the district in its continued work to keep recyclables out of Vermont landfills.
The bonus is this much-needed facility will provide improved working conditions and increase overall efficiency.
Please join me in supporting a future for all our children.
Joey Adams
Shelburne Community School
