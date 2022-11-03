To the Editor:
I am disturbed and concerned about an ad that was in the Oct. 27, 2022, issue of The Citizen. It was an ad placed by St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Shelburne. It urged voters to vote against Proposal 5, in other words, against reproductive freedom.
I am not anti-religion. I believe in the religious freedom and in freedom from religion if chosen. Both my parents struggled and fought during World War II for freedom from tyranny. I am pro reproductive freedom and am a 40-year peri-partum registered nurse.
I did not expect to see a paid ad touting a controversial political opinion from a religious organization that is tax exempt.
The Catholic Church is a nonprofit and is guided by the Internal Revenue Service in terms of what it can and cannot do. If any church feels that it must enter the political arena, they can pay taxes just like we all do. Tax exempt status means that they get benefits from society by doing good works for the community.
The ad was placed with the skulls around the edge of the admonition, telling voters to not vote for reproductive freedom. Is this legal?
I am not an attorney, but I am a maternity nurse who has seen a lot. The skulls on the ad edge were a particularly gruesome touch. I have seen this same rhetoric on social media from other Catholic churches in the U.S., so it is not isolated to our one little church in Shelburne. It’s a nationally organized campaign. The people who attend church, synagogue or any other religion affiliation are free to do so. However, if I am subsidizing churches (which claim to be 501 c3) they are required by IRS law to act like it. Don’t shovel your religion and rules down the throats of others.
Please vote early or on Nov. 8 and bring a friend. This one is important. Democracy and our freedom to choose reproductive care such as abortion or birth control is on the line.
Kathleen B. Bruce RN
Hinesburg
