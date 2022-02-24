To the Editor:
First, thanks must go to each of the candidates for the Selectboard seats: Mike Ashooh (unopposed) and Matt Wormser, Sean Moran and Susan Bowen (for the contested seat). These positions require massive time and personal commitments and sacrifice.
I do think it is fair to say that Susan Bowen has firmly established herself as the “no vaccine/no masking candidate.” As such, I am unable to seriously consider her candidacy, given her clearly voiced disregard for science and what her position says about her regard for the larger community, our most vulnerable and those in the health care professions.
Matt Wormser and Sean Moran present interesting options in my mind. Both are clearly intelligent and have long-term connections to the community. I have had the opportunity to interact with both in different contexts.
As has been pointed out multiple times, we appear to be entering into a particularly challenging phase in the life of our town. Certainly among them are wastewater management and related costs; questions about the police department, human resource management and the role of the town manager; and how Shelburne can best achieve reasonable economic development, natural resource preservation, safe bike and pedestrian movement and affordable housing.
When I consider the backgrounds of the two candidates, Wormser is my preferred choice. His educational and professional background and his significant record of service to Shelburne distinguishes him in my mind.
His many years of collaborative work with the parent-teacher organization and on the school board contributed to the district merger and significant administrative savings. HIs long record of coaching children in recreational sports resulted in his being named volunteer of the year.
Wormser’s work on Shelburne’s Natural Resources Committee is further reflection of his values and interests. His professional work as a consultant requires analysis of complex issues and the ability to look at many sides of any given issue. Those who have worked closely with him have noted his collaborative approach to problem-solving.
His educational background in environmental studies, economics and finance are noteworthy. It seems his education and professional experiences, along with his extensive record of town service, align particularly well with the challenges the selectboard has in front of it.
Join me in casting your vote for Matt Wormser.
Tom Zenaty
Shelburne
