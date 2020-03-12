I have found myself troubled by a Shelburne News policy. On Feb. 23rd I submitted a letter of support for a candidate for the Selectboard - for inclusion in the Feb. 27th edition. I was informed the letter could not be printed as it would have appeared in the last edition before an election, that such exclusions have been a long-standing policy and that notice of the cutoff was made in an earlier edition. Additionally, I was advised, “We do it to ensure folks have the chance to respond if they choose - if letters were to run this Thursday [Feb. 27], there wouldn’t be the opportunity to respond before Town Meeting Day.”
I pointed out to the SN that this policy ALSO denied readers the ability to respond to something that came out in the Feb. 20th edition. In the end, I have noted, our town newspaper disallowed residents a voice about Selectboard candidates a full 16 days before the election (when factoring in the Feb. 16 submission deadline) and, significantly, after our hearing directly from the contestants at the candidate’s forum. This simply seems wrong to me.
I have urged the Shelburne News to consider the above and to allow for a fuller set of opinions to be published prior to such elections. What do you think?
Tom Zenaty
Shelburne