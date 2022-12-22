To the Editor:
The shortest day of the year occurs this year on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 4:47 p.m. I have resubmitted a poem I wrote to celebrate this, published two years ago in the Shelburne News.
Lyndon Carew
Shelburne
“Winter Solstice and a Promise of Spring”
How dark, how dark; the shortest day
Brings hours of light too few,
But when it ends and poles do change,
It hints that Spring is surely due.
The darkness of that special day
Makes feelings dreary and so down,
But when next I see a longer day
I know that Spring is coming round
So, Winter Solstice celebrate
‘Ere though long nights we must endure,
For in mind’s eye we clearly see
That Spring is sneaking in for sure.
And within days of wintry snows
I see that longer days appear,
So, I can say without a doubt
That Spring is surely almost here.
