Mike Yantachka
Democrat, Charlotte-Hinesburg, Chittenden 4-1 District
1.What is the impact of meeting remotely on the legislative process and how do you see this influencing the bills that are being considered?
In my opinion the Legislature has adapted well to meeting remotely. It took several weeks to decide to meet and vote remotely and lay out the process for doing so (thanks to the great work of the tri-partisan and independent rules committee consisting of majority and minority leadership). Once we ratified the rules changes and everyone got familiarized with Zoom and the remote voting app, committees were able to resume work and we were able to conduct floor sessions to present and pass bills. The downside of remote work is the inability to interact with colleagues informally. The upside is that we no longer travel to Montpelier and incur travel and lodging expenses, and we reduce our transportation greenhouse gas emissions.
2. How do you think the budget deliberations will be resolved?
This is the most difficult budget development effort I have seen in the 10 years I’ve served. We have to think of it as a three-part process. First we had to go through a second budget adjustment for FY 20, which ended on June 30. Normally we would adjust the budget passed last year in January to true up revenues and expenses between anticipated and actual numbers. Second, we had to decide how to allocate $1.25 billion of Coronavirus Relief Funds given to Vermont from the federal government as a result of the CARES Act. Third, we had to develop the FY21 budget. We split this task into two phases.
3. What are you hearing from constituents about what their major concerns are?
The major concerns I’ve heard dealt with problems getting unemployment compensation issues resolved. There are still some outstanding issues with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed individuals. It appears that the programs to help some small businesses was not adequate. Concerns about school and daycare are also on many parents’ minds.
4. How do you budget for COVID money when you don’t have an answer from the U.S. Congress how money can be used or if any money is coming?
You can’t budget based on speculation. At this point we are assuming that no additional help is coming. If something does come between now and adjournment, or after adjournment, adjustment authority will be given to the Joint Fiscal Committee to appropriate those funds based on unfunded priorities voiced by the legislature through committees and articulated in the budget we will vote on. Another budget adjustment bill will be voted on in January 2021.
5. What are your thoughts on marijuana taxation and marijuana retail sales?
Possession of marijuana is legal now. Buying and selling marijuana in any form is not. Marijuana is a psychoactive substance just as alcohol is. It has been in the community since the 1970s. It is in the best interest of Vermont to regulate the sale and distribution just as we do liquor sales. At this time there are differences between the House and Senate versions of marijuana taxation and regulation that are being negotiated by a Committee of Conference.
Edited for length.
