The Shelburne Police Department plans to increase traffic safety and enforcement efforts during the holiday season.
Cpl. Jon Marcoux in a news release this week said that in response to numerous complaints, a top enforcement priority will be red-light violations along the Shelburne Road corridor.
Police will use both marked and unmarked police vehicles in their patrols along this busy stretch of highway.
As part of the statewide Thanksgiving 2019 High Visibility Enforcement Campaign, officers will also focus on detecting speeding, and aggressive, distracted and impaired driving violations.
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and that can result in more crashes, Marcoux said.
“Surviving the Thanksgiving drive can be as simple as wearing a seatbelt,” he said.
Motorists should expect to see an increased presence by law enforcement officers across the state as they work to enforce traffic laws including occupant protection laws.
“Please help keep our roads safe. Don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive, and wear a seatbelt,” Marcoux said.