A Burlington area man who made possible threats toward the distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Vermont has avoided additional federal prison time.
Aaron R. Loucks, 28, most recently from Shelburne and Charlotte, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last fall to a felony charge of possessing a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol in December 2020 while being a known user of controlled substances.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford recently accepted a plea bargain that called for Loucks to be placed on federal probation for five years with mental health treatment as a term of the deal.
Loucks must seek substance abuse treatment and testing, Crawford ruled.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the arrest came after working with Burlington, South Burlington and Shelburne police, along with conversations with members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Vermont Intelligence Center and the U.S. Marshals Service, which is the federal agency responsible for security of vaccine distribution efforts.
Loucks, who was initially arrested in January 2021, spent about four months in federal custody.
A judge ruled in April 2021 that Loucks, after a mental examination, was competent to stand trial in federal court for the gun charge. The mental exam report was filed under seal with the court preventing the public from better understanding the case.
After Crawford ruled Loucks was competent to stand trial, he was released in May 2021 under home detention and told to refrain from alcohol. Loucks was also ordered to avoid any potential witnesses, except for his father and stepmother.
The case began as an investigation late in 2020 that Loucks had said he had serious concerns about the distribution of vaccine shots for COVID-19, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
In court papers, special agent Eric Brimo said in December 2020 Loucks was under the belief the government and the “deep state” were after him and he made mention that he believed the COVID-19 screening precautions were a part of the government conspiracy to gain control over the population.
Investigators seized several notes from Loucks as part of the joint investigation. One note listed tactics and strategies and others listed hospital locations, pharmacies, prisons, EMTs, nurses, doctors, colleges, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, court records show.
Authorities credited the public with bringing Loucks’ psychological struggles to the attention of law enforcement. They were concerned about Loucks’ deteriorating mental status, involvement in violent incidents and desire to obtain firearms, Brimo said.
Chittenden County law enforcement agencies responded to a residence in Shelburne Dec. 16 after a warrant for emergency examination was filed for Loucks. Law enforcement received information that Loucks, who might be armed, was reportedly en route to the residence of a person who had provided information to police as part of the case, records show.
Shelburne police found him at a home in Shelburne, where he admitted he had a firearm. Police later found a Taurus 9-mm semi-automatic pistol inside the car, records show.
A trace showed Loucks purchased the semi-automatic from a gun shop in Highgate on Dec. 13, 2020, three days before it was recovered by Shelburne Police, the ATF said.
