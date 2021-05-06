Two men were ordered to appear in court this summer after a fight at Harbor Place.
At about 8:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, Shelburne Police were called to a disturbance in progress at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road, where it was a reported a man was threatening another with what was believed to be a crowbar.
Though they broke it up before police arrived, the men were identified as Dustin Blake, 30, of Essex and Dujuan Williams, 26, who was staying at Harbor Place.
While on-scene, police said Blake came back, with a male passenger in his vehicle.
That man, Timothy D. Curavoo, 28, who police said was unhoused, entered Williams’ room and shot Williams in the face with a BB gun.
Curavoo was arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, arraigned Monday on charges including aggravated assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment and burglary.
Curavoo is currently in prison.
Williams and Blake will both appear in Vermont Superior Court on July 8 on charges of disorderly conduct. Both men received non-life-threatening injuries Sunday and declined medial attention.
