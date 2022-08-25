Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George is issuing a Giglio letter against Shelburne Cpl. Jon Marcoux, a blow to Marcoux’s credibility stemming from a use of force incident that has mired the officer since it occurred earlier this year.
A Giglio, or “Brady” letter, is filed by a prosecutor or other law enforcement officials when an officer’s conduct is called into question and can directly affect their credibility if a case they are involved in goes to trial.
The state’s attorney’s office will “disclose the finding to defense counsel on each case in which Marcoux is a witness for the state,” George said.
The issuing comes after Vermont State Police declined to swear to an affidavit or issue a citation charging Marcoux for simple assault — bringing George and the state police to a standoff over whether to prosecute the corporal.
At George’s request, state police investigated the incident stemming from a use of force incident on Jan. 23, when Marcoux was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle and eventually used some form of physical restraint against the driver.
Details of the incident remain unclear. Body camera recordings have been kept out of the public eye, and records obtained via a public records request were heavily redacted due to the ongoing investigation.
A public record request to the state police seeking those videos and documents — now that the investigation is finished — was not returned before press deadline.
George has said that she believes Marcoux used excessive force that rises to the level of simple assault, according to email exchanges with state police investigators. She is now mulling whether to pursue prosecution independent of the state police or another agency.
“The only other option I am aware of is using a grand jury which is incredibly costly and resource intensive, so I am unsure whether we will go that route,” she told the newspaper. “We are looking into it.”
George handily won reelection to her seat earlier this month after beating Ted Kenney, who was endorsed by several police unions, including the Vermont Troopers Association, which represents state police.
It was her first contested election since she was appointed to the seat in 2017 and served as a referendum of sorts on George’s reform-minded practices in her role as the county’s top prosecutor.
George has ended cash bail, has effectively decriminalized possession without a prescription of addiction therapy drugs like buprenorphine and Suboxone, and adopted a policy of not pursuing charges where evidence was collected during traffic stops for things such as a suspended license or a broken taillight in an attempt to reduce racial bias in traffic stops.
Marcoux’s standing with the Shelburne Department meanwhile remains uncertain. Marcoux has been on administrative leave since January.
George said she has been in communication with Shelburne police chief Michael Thomas.
He did not respond to a request for comment about Marcoux’s future status with the department.
