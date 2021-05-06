Firefighters respond to a barn fire at the Bread and Butter Farm on LeDuc Farm Road in Shelburne at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, May 2.
Shelburne fire chief Jerry Ouimet said the barn was still standing and appeared to be salvageable when the flames were extinguished. The Shelburne department was helped by others in South Burlington, Hinesburg, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh, the University of Vermont and Shelburne police for a total of 37 rescue workers fighting to save the barn.
The fire did not appear to be suspicious, Ouimet said. According to an email news update from Bread and Butter Farm, all of its animals, and people, were able to get out safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.