The former office manager for a well-known business based in Shelburne has agreed to plead guilty to defrauding the company before she was fired last year, records in U.S. District Court in Burlington show.
The Chimney Sweep Fireplace Shop on Shelburne Road was the victim of an internal theft estimated at between about $200,000 and $300,000 during 2017 and 2018, according to the owner and law enforcement.
Rebecca Armell, 46, of Shelburne has signed a 9-page plea agreement filed in federal court, admitting to a single felony charge of improper use of the Chimney Sweep’s credit card at Lowe’s on numerous dates before she was terminated as an employee in December 2018, records show.
Armell, also previously known as Rebecca Lozell, is due to formally enter her guilty plea before a judge in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Jan. 13, according to court records.
She could face up to 10 years behind bars, up to three years on supervised release once discharged from prison and up to a $250,000 fine. The final judgment rests with the judge.
“We will probably never know the total amount,” Company President Roy L’Esperance told the Shelburne News as he reflected on the alleged crime. He said the company went back only two years to determine improper expenses and charges.
“She was buying all kinds of stuff from Lowe’s,” L’Esperance alleged. He cited as examples of refrigerators, decks and vacuums as items purchased for a residence.
L’Esperance said it was disappointing, because he has always tried to treat employees fairly during his company’s 43-year-old history, which began on Dorset Street in South Burlington. He said he has even provided loans to employees “when in a pinch.”
He said a friend set up a video camera so he could record Armell’s comments when he confronted her Dec. 17, 2018.
Attempts to reach Armell by phone and social media were unsuccessful.
Her defense lawyer, Brooks McArthur of Burlington, said he did not have an immediate comment but indicated he likely would offer a statement following the court hearing next month.
Armell had worked for about 19 years for the Chimney Sweep, which also has another Vermont store in Berlin and a third location in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
A joint investigation by Shelburne Police and the U.S. Secret Service lead to the federal prosecution. The investigation showed items, including car repairs, also being purchased on behalf of people associated with Armell, according to Shelburne Cpl. Jon Marcoux and L’Esperance.
The plea agreement mandates that when sentenced she will be ordered “to pay full restitution for all losses by the Chimney Sweep as a result of Armell’s fraudulent conduct.” As part of the signed plea bargain, Armell also agreed to a specific forfeiture notice that includes $28,000 for improper credit card purchases.
Armell is asking for leniency at the sentencing becuase she quickly accepted responsibility for her criminal conduct when confronted, the plea deal notes. Armell did agree to allow Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples to forego putting the criminal case through the grand jury process to determine what charges she should face by indictment.
Judge Christina Reiss, if she accepts the guilty plea, is likely to ask the U.S Probation Office to take a few months to compile a presentence investigation report to help determine the proper penalty.
The Shelburne Police initially began an investigation in December 2018 shortly after L’Esperence uncovered suspicious financial transactions involving charges at Lowe’s, Marcoux said.
L’Esperance questioned the items and prices being charged to the Chimney Sweep account, Marcoux reported.
As the investigation unfolded and L’Esperance checked businesses records, the amount of misappropriated funds exceeded $180,000, Marcoux said. There also was another $77,080 in questionable purchases and cash vouchers, the veteran officer said.
The U.S. Secret Service, which has special expertise in financial and bank fraud cases, was contacted and took the lead on the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed in January that it would pursue the case, Marcoux said.
Armell’s Facebook page said she attended Champlain Valley Union High School and studied at Champlain College.
While the Secret Service is often linked to protecting the U.S. President and investigating counterfeit money cases, the agency has evolved over its 150-plus years to provide for the overall safeguarding of American financial systems from a wide range of fraud and computer-based crimes.
As part of the signed plea agreement, Armell promised she would not commit any further crimes. The government agreed not to file additional criminal charges committed by her and involving the Chimney Sweep, the signed agreement said.
Armell also agreed to provide a complete and truthful financial statement to the U.S. Attorney’s Office within 30 days of entering her guilty plea in federal court.
She said she signed the 18-paragraph plea deal under her own free will with full knowledge and understanding and with the advice and assistance of McArthur, her defense lawyer.