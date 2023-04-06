Last week, Shelburne Police Department hosted a child passenger seat technician course.
The event added 11 more technicians to the more than 100 working around the state ensuring the safety of children in vehicles through proper installation and use of child passenger safety restraint systems.
Technicians work in a variety of settings. While many are first responders, they may also be found in hospitals, day care centers, pediatric offices or other community service organizations.
The course was sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health.
After three days of hands-on instruction by certified instructors, the course culminated with an instructor-led child passenger safety seat check at the Shelburne Fire Department on April 1. During the two-hour event, the new technicians assisted with the proper inspection and installation of 12 car seats.
In addition, five car seats were given to those that did not have a proper car seat — either they had expired, were not appropriate for the child or otherwise needed to be replaced.
Two of Shelburne Police Department’s newest officers, Cathleen Pigeon and Armin Harambasic, attended the event.
To find a child safety seat inspection station near you visit beseatsmart.org. To become a child passenger seat technician visit safekids.org.
