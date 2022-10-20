Michael T. Thomas was officially sworn in as Shelburne’s permanent police chief during a special ceremony Saturday.
His wife, Cheryl Thomas, pinned the chief’s badge on her husband’s chest, while two grandchildren, Emelia and Ariya Poley pinned the collar brass.
Thomas noted it was an emotional day, especially having family members as part of the ceremony.
“Those of you that really know me know that my family is my world,” Thomas said.
He thanked the roughly 60 people who attended, including members of the selectboard, town manager Lee Krohn, executive assistant Nini Anger and others who supported him along the way.
Thomas has run the department since late December when embattled police chief Aaron Noble went on leave. That departure followed a series of resignations by both police officers and emergency dispatchers and other issues.
Noble, who served as chief for about four years, eventually negotiated a nearly $200,000 settlement as part of his resignation. He will be paid through October 2023 as a consultant but has yet to be employed in that role.
Thomas gave special thanks to the dispatchers and officers that stuck with the department during troubling times.
During the ceremony, Krohn noted towns, much like families, go through trials and tribulations but said the town has moved forward positively under Thomas’ watch.
“Things are on the upswing, things are getting better,” Krohn noted. He said former officers are returning and the department is moving toward full strength.
“Mike stepped up to the plate,” Krohn said.
Thomas, who was a lieutenant, signed up for patrol shifts, including overtime to meet the shortages the town was facing.
“He showed leadership,” Krohn said, which included family, friends, most Shelburne police officers, and a few outside law enforcement personnel.
Krohn later told the Shelburne News Thomas had done an excellent job running the department for about a year. He said it became clear there was no need to go through the process of seeking a permanent chief when the town had a qualified leader on board.
Tom Little, the longtime town moderator and former state legislator, gave the oath of office, with town clerk Diana Vachon assisting.
The Shelburne Boy Scout Troop 602 began the ceremony with a color guard marching in and followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The ceremony was held at the All Souls Interfaith Gathering on Bostwick Road overlooking Lake Champlain. The Rev. Don Chatfield provided a welcome and Pastor Randy Boardman gave the invocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.