A lawyer for Shelburne Police chief Aaron Noble has confirmed that negotiations are underway between his client and the town.
“I can tell you I have been engaged to represent Aaron,” attorney Norm Blais said.
He said he was responding to a Shelburne News story published this week and confirmed that talks have been underway. Repeated attempts for more than a month to obtain a comment from Noble have been unsuccessful.
Blais would not elaborate on the specifics of the discussions but said the latest meeting on Monday lasted a couple of hours at Shelburne Town Offices.
Blais said he was there with his client, with town manager Lee Krohn, selectboard chairman Michael Ashooh and town attorney Brian Monaghan representing Shelburne.
It is not clear what discussions entailed.
Noble, 53, is currently paid $102,440 a year, records show. He has about 20 more months before he is eligible for full retirement.
Former police chief James Warden hired Noble on July 2, 1992, after he spent two years with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department and two years with the University of Vermont Police.
Former town manager Joe Colangelo created the post of deputy chief and appointed Noble to it on July 1, 2017. Colangelo named him chief effective Feb. 1, 2018, after Warden went off the payroll.
Warden, who served 30 years as Shelburne’s police chief, retired Aug. 4, 2017, but remained as a consultant for six months until Jan. 31, 2018, in a deal negotiated between him and the town.
Warden was paid about $80,000 a year.
The Shelburne Selectboard had a closed-door session at the end of its regular meeting Tuesday and were expected to get an update.
