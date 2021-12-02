Allen Fortin.
Dan Macaig.
Keith Gonyeau.
Kyle Brooks.
Sabrina Boutin.
Those are just ome of the names Shelburne resident Linda Riell intoned during a recent selectboard meeting as she began to list recent employee departures from the Shelburne Police Department.
She then added on:
Cole Charbonneau.
David Bowers.
Nicole Streeter.
Matt Collins.
Matt Tatro.
Riell continued to read to selectboard members more names from a hand-written white sheet of paper.
Brian Fox.
Arielle Kilpeck.
Jacob Kilpeck.
Ryan Brown.
“Fourteen Shelburne police and dispatch employees have left the department, eight in the last six months and the remainder mainly within the past year,” Riell noted. “Collectively over a century of experience, skill, knowledge, information and training has been lost.
Riell then asked the board if all departing employees were offered exit interviews to explain their reasons.
The selectboard punted to town manager Lee Krohn.
“I can’t answer for the command staff, because I don’t know. But I can find that answer out,” Krohn promised Riell and the audience. He said he did personally speak to one or more of those exiting, but not all.
It was the second straight Shelburne Selectboard meeting where the mass exodus of police and emergency dispatchers was discussed.
Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble was not in the audience at the town hall for either meeting to respond to public comments.
Noble was heard later in the Nov. 23 meeting speaking over Zoom when it came time for the chief to speak about the proposed 2021-22 police budget. But the selectboard, Krohn and the audience never saw Noble’s face during his budget presentation. He opted not to turn on his computer video.
Krohn said later he did not understand why.
Noble’s unavailability has become an issue in the town, especially when compared with his predecessor, Chief James Warden.
During a selectboard meeting Nov. 9, Riell noted that residents saw Warden “constantly throughout the town.”
She said she has never seen Noble in her travels in Shelburne since he became chief in February 2018.
Warden served the town as chief for 30 years until he had a falling out with then-town manager Joe Colangelo in 2017. It came shortly after Colangelo promoted Noble, a corporal, to a newly created post of deputy police chief. When Warden retired, Colangelo bumped Noble to chief.
Riell and others say they rarely see Noble, and he does not respond to inquiries in a timely manner.
The Shelburne News has tried for a couple of weeks to get a return phone call from Noble with no luck. On Monday his desk phone said it was filled so new callers were not able to leave any messages, a situation that has been commonplace for some time.
A message left on Noble’s cellphone on Tuesday also drew no response.
Even with the public criticism and problems, Noble has remained on the job, Krohn said.
“He has generally been here and on duty,” Krohn said. “Aaron comes in very early and leaves on the earlier side of the afternoon.”
Reasons for leaving
“It seems we do have a problem,” Dr. Steven Metz said at last week’s selectboard meeting after Riell spoke.
Krohn acknowledged Shelburne Police has staffing issues but noted many other towns in Vermont and across the nation do also. “We have a problem because we are running short staff and I’m not at liberty to speak more specifically.”
Pressed again by Metz, Krohn said, “We have our challenges, yes.”
Chairman Michael Ashooh agreed.
“I think, yes. I think it is clear we are running very short staff and we understand that issue,” Ashooh said.
Metz stressed again he was not talking about short staffing, but more about the general environment within the police department.
Ashooh said he was unable to respond because it would involve discussion of personnel.
“We understand the issues. We are not naive about what is going on. I think discretion and restraint are needed,” he said.
Ashooh noted he appreciated the issue being raised.
Selectboard members Kate Lalley, Cate Cross, Luce Hillman and Mary Kehoe remained silent for the most part when taxpayers brought up the conditions at the police department.
Longtime Shelburne Officer Dan Eickenberg, in a recent email to Krohn, tried to explain why police and dispatch employees were leaving. He listed a long line of departing employees, including three people in the previous month.
“It is very discouraging to see that the town holds one member in such high regard that it is willing to let all of these great officers go out of frustration,” Eickenberg said in the email that was included in a series of documents obtained through a Vermont public records request by the Shelburne News.
“I’m not sure what you have been told but, they didn’t leave over pay or the lack of a union contract,” Eickenberg said. “They didn’t even leave over the fact that the state’s motel program makes working in Shelburne less than desirable,” he wrote.
“There are at least two more officers looking to move on. There may be more as those who remain will be asked to work more and longer hours,” Eickenberg said.
Reached this week at the police station, Eickenberg declined to elaborate on the email. “It is what it is.”
When Noble was unavailable for interviews for last week’s Shelburne News, Lt. Michael Thomas, the second in command, stepped up to tell the newspaper he thought pay was the issue pushing people out the door.
Thomas said he also believed one recent departure was due to Shelburne hosting so many homeless persons at six motels: Days Inn, Harbor Place, Quality Inn, Countryside, T-Bird and North Star.
The police responses to complaints at those sites can take a toll.
Filling shifts
Shelburne Police continues to struggle to have shifts fully covered 24/7. The town is supposed to always have at least two officers on duty.
Local resident Sean Moran questioned the selectboard as to whether members even knew there was a staffing shortage. He asked during the Nov. 9 meeting how many officers the board believed were protecting the town.
Chairman Ashooh responded 11 officers. Moran said there were five full-time officers, two part-timers and a lieutenant.
Moran said he is worried about more employees leaving and about possible burnout for those that do remain.
“Your points are well taken,” Ashooh said.
Last week the ongoing staffing shortage forced the town to call in South Burlington Police when a Shelburne officer was assaulted inside the police station. Two 17-year-old runaways from a group home in Essex were being held in a conference room when one of them attacked the other, police said.
The Shelburne dispatcher put out a radio call for help from nearby officers. South Burlington got to the scene and helped the Shelburne officer regain control at the station, police said.
The teen was arrested for assault.
Lt. Thomas told the Shelburne News in last week’s edition that the department is trying to fill all the shifts. He has picked up additional patrol shifts while trying to keep pace with his administrative work.
That left the town in recent weeks with just four veteran department officers available for fulltime duty: Thomas, Sgts. Josh Flore and Bruce Beuerlein and Cpl. Jon Marcoux. The department also recently hired former Vermont State trooper Brad Miller.
Eickenberg has been sidelined for a few months after a heart attack and bypass surgery. He was on restricted duty recently and was cleared to return to work this week.
Shelburne also has two part-time officers: Town Constable Bob Lake and a new hire, retired Vermont State Police Det. Matt Denis.
It is unclear why Noble has taken a pass on covering a few patrol shifts in the community. The police chiefs in nearby Williston, Hinesburg, Richmond and Winooski are considered “working chiefs,” which means they respond to complaints while also handling administrative duties and policies.
Police chiefs in larger communities like Burlington, Essex and Colchester are considered primarily administrative.
Winooski Police chief Rick Hebert said recently he was written into the work schedule for two patrol shifts a week. He said his department is down four officers, due in part to a military deployment, an injury and a recent resignation. Hebert also has been known to take some midnight shifts to keep connected with the community.
No union contract
One issue bubbling below the surface is the last union contract for Shelburne Police and dispatchers expired in June 2020.
The town and union have been unable to reach agreement on a new contract. For the past 17 months the employees continued to work under the conditions outlined in the expired three-year contract.
The contract covers the police officers and Cpl. Marcoux, along with emergency dispatchers. The two sergeants and Lt. Thomas, as supervisors, are excluded.
The primary negotiators for the union have moved on to new jobs. Officer Cole Charbonneau, who was president, begins work at Morristown Police next week. Dispatcher Jake Kilpeck, who was vice president, joined Williston Police.
Longtime dispatcher Jimmy Mack has agreed to help oversee the union and Kilpeck said he would stick around on the negotiating committee in the hopes of completing the process for a new contract. Mack said he needs to get up to speed on contract talks and union issues.
“It’s not for a lack of trying,” Krohn said about the police and dispatchers being without a contract for 17 months.
He declined to say what were the stumbling issues.
“We agreed not to negotiate in the press,” said Krohn, who is one of the negotiators for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.