A Shelburne resident was killed after being struck by a car on Shelburne Road this weekend, police said.
Edwin Mejia, 44, was on Shelburne Road near Cynosure Drive on Saturday when he was struck by a black Jeep Cherokee driven by William Callahan, 75, of Burlington.
Callahan was traveling northbound on Shelburne Road just after 10 p.m. when Mejia was struck, police said.
Shelburne police officers responded quickly. Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team was on site, as was the Shelburne and Charlotte fire departments. Traffic between the Bostwick and Marsett roads intersection and Cynosure Drive was briefly shut down while the state police investigated the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash and are asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.
