Shelburne Police say they have received multiple reports of a young black bear in Hullcrest Road and Hedgerow Drive neighborhood.
Police are reminding residents when wild animals become used to easily accessible food sources and humans, they become more dependent on human foods and less wary. The most common sources of food that attract black bears are pet food, birdfeeders, barbecue grills and household trash.
Police say these measures can protect property from bears:
• Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally
• Feed your pets indoors
• Feed birds from December to March only
• Store trash in a secure place. Trash cans alone are not enough.
Black bears are wild animals that should be treated with respect and appreciated from a distance.
For your safety, keep yourselves and pets away from bears and other wild animals, police say.
In general, if you encounter a black bear, police say to remain calm and ensure the bear has an escape route. Do not approach or try to feed the bear.
If possible, back away or go inside. Do not run from a black bear and do not climb trees to escape a bear.
