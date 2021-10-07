The week of Sept. 22-25, Shelburne Police held a child passenger safety technician course.
This national certification course added nine more technicians to the more than 160 working around the state ensuring the safety of children in vehicles through proper installation and use of safety seats and restraints.
Safety techs work in a variety of settings. While many are first responders, others work in hospitals, day care centers, pediatric offices or other community service organizations. They may just be a neighbor wanting to make a difference in the community.
The course was sponsored by the Vermont Department of Health, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, and Chittenden County Safe Highway Accident Reduction Program.
After three days of hands-on instruction by certified instructors, the course culminated with an instructor-led child passenger safety seat check held at the Shelburne Fire Department.
To find out how you can get trained, go to beseatsmart.org.
