The Shelburne Police department is encouraging — no, warning — motorists to slow down.
With 61 fatal motor vehicle crashes to date in 2021, Vermont has surpassed the number of deaths attributed to motor vehicle crashes last year and is on a trajectory to have the highest rate in recent years.
Speeding, alcohol and failure to wear seatbelts are contributing factors in many of these crashes, many involving teen drivers, according to Shelburne Police.
“In recent weeks, Shelburne Police have encountered a number of high-speed drivers, resulting in both arrests and large fines,” said Cpl. Jon Marcoux said in a press release. “Officers have recently observed vehicles traveling as high as 80 mph on Shelburne Road and as high as 100 mph on Dorset Street.
In addition to the increase in traffic enforcement efforts in Shelburne, motorists can expect increased enforcement throughout Vermont well into the holiday season, he said.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, and, unfortunately, that means more crashes,” Marcoux said. “Surviving the Thanksgiving drive can be as simple as wearing a seatbelt. Law enforcement across the state will have a highly visible presence and be strictly enforcing traffic laws, including occupant protections laws.”
