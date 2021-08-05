Shelburne Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday, July 28, on Shelburne Road at Executive Drive.
At around 12:34 p.m., a black, Nissan Altima driven by Dianne Kett, 48, of Austin, Texas, was headed north and stopped at a red light at the Executive Drive intersection. Alexandra Millar, 34, of Burlington, driving a blue RAV4 stopped behind her.
Another vehicle struck the back of Millar’s car and pushed into Kett’s and left the scene in a silver or gold Honda Accord, police said.
The hit-and-run driver was described as male, and witnesses reported that the car’s horn was stuck in the on position and that it may have been smoking. The car sustained front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shelburne Police at 802-985-8051.
