The Shelburne Police Department is asking the public for its help in locating Tayla and Shayla Smith, 16-year-old twin sisters.
The two teens left their foster home in Shelburne late on Nov. 18 or the next day. They are described as between 5-feet and 5 ½-feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes. One of the girls has a dyed red streak in her hair while the other has an orange or yellow streak. Both were described as having nose piercings.
Reach the department at 802-985-8051.
