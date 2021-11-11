Shelburne Police is looking for John Grundler, 48, who was last seen Oct. 21, according to family and friends.
Grundler was reportedly at the Days Inn in Shelburne on Oct. 20, packing to move out. The next day it’s believed Grundler went to the Quality Inn in Colchester.
His family has not heard from since, which they described as unusual.
Grundler may be driving, and possibly living in, a gray 1989 Toyota Corolla with Vermont registration GSM878.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at (802) 985-8051.
