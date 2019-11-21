82 directed patrols
62 traffic violations
39 miscellaneous complaints
25 medical calls
6 hang-ups
6 burglar alarms
5 welfare checks
4 minor motor vehicle crashes
4 suspicious activity/vehicle complaints
3 erratic driver complaints
3 false fire alarms
2 911 hang-ups
1 agency assist
1 citizen assist
1 child car seat inspection
1 animal problem
Oct. 19
8:25 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Hedgerow Road for a report of a vandalized vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.
3:16 p.m.: Police assisted Hinesburg Police Department with service of paperwork.
5:18 p.m.: Police checked on a domestic disturbance on Henry Street. They spoke with the individuals involved and no charges were filed.
5:38 p.m.: Police assisted South Burlington Police with an investigation at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 20
7:48 a.m.: An Animal Control Officer spoke with a caller on Northern Heights Drive who reported ongoing problems with a neighbor’s animals.
10:53 a.m.: Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a missing child at Shelburne Bay Park. The child was located prior to their arrival.
12:50 p.m.: Fire, Rescue and Police responded to a report of gas odor in a residential area on Shelburne Road. The utility company responded and mitigated the potential hazards.
9:56 p.m.: Police responded to Harbor Place for a report of a disturbance but determined that the sounds were coming from a loud television.
Oct. 21
5:30 a.m.: An officer stopped a suspicious vehicle at a closed business on Shelburne Road, identified and released the driver. The vehicle was later reported as a possible stolen vehicle to South Burlington Police. The officer located the vehicle at a local hotel. The officer determined that the driver had earlier provided the officer with a false name. Police then cited Stephanie Rivers, 30, of South Burlington, to appear in court to answer to the charge of false information to a police officer.
11:44 a.m.: Police are investigating a dispute between a caller on Marsett Road and a contractor.
1:41 p.m.: Shelburne Police assisted South Burlington Police with a possible stolen vehicle investigation on Shelburne Road.
2:21 p.m.: Police responded to Bay Road where a vehicle hit a deer and was damaged. Police took a report for insurance purposes.
7:46 p.m.: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on White Cedar Lane. They spoke with the individuals involved; no charges filed.
8:44 p.m.: Police responded to a report on Shelburne Road of a young man threatening self-harm and left him with a responsible adult.
Oct. 22
4:53 a.m.: Shelburne Police assisted Williston Police with a traffic stop on Vermont Route 116 at Billings Farm Road.
9:19 a.m.: Shelburne Police assisted Addison County Sheriff’s Department in escorting an oversized load through the intersection at Shelburne Road and Webster Road.
1:59 p.m.: Police responded to a reported theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive. The woman in question was located and issued a notice of trespass. Trisha Decapua, 28, of Bethel, was also found to have an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.
2:06 p.m.: A cell phone found on Penny Lane was turned in to police and returned to its owner.
Oct. 24
2:54 p.m.: Police responded to a report of attempted theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive. The individual involved was issued a notice of trespass.
Oct. 25
3:25 p.m.: Police checked out a report of a loose dog on Irish Hill Road at Heather Lane. They found and reunited the animal with its owner.
5:10 p.m.: Charlotte Fire requested a driver safety check for a new fire-rescue member.
Oct. 26
9:06 a.m.: Shelburne Police conducted Drug Take Back Day at Kinney Drugs on Shelburne Road.
1:57 p.m.: A car crashed into a utility pole on Spear Street at Morse Drive. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded, evaluated the driver, and filed a crash report.
10:19 p.m.: Police stopped a vehicle on Martindale Road for a traffic violation and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Philip Trabulsy, age 61, of Essex Junction, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of driving under the influence. After processing he was taken to detox.
Oct. 27
2:25 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a possible family fight at Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road. Police spoke with the individuals involved and filed no charges. At the scene. Name withheld to protect the alleged victims’ privacy. The accused had an active warrant and was taken into custody and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Oct. 28
12:57 p.m.: A theft was reported on Falls Road. The individual involved was located and issued a trespass order; no criminal charges were filed.
6 p.m.: A GMC utility truck crashed into a utility pole on Mount Philo Road at Air Park Road. The pole was not damaged. Shelburne Fire Department assisted and filed a crash report.
Oct. 29
10:29 a.m.: Police are investigating the report of a theft on a previous day reported at Fiddlehead Brewing Company and involving two young men.
5:33 p.m.: Police mediated a dispute with management at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.
Oct. 30
12:05 p.m.: Police returned a wallet found outside at the town offices to its owner.
2:55 p.m.: There was a minor car crash in the parking lot of Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg. The Shelburne School Resource Officer was notified, and a crash report was filed.
5:25 p.m.: Police are investigating an electronic fraud scam reported by an individual on Bacon Drive.
6:54 p.m.: A theft was reported at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive but the woman involved left the store before police arrived. The investigation is continuing.
7:06 p.m.: Police checked out a report on Depot Road of loud banging on a front door. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone and determined it likely was Halloween “ghosting.”
10:13 p.m.: Police responded to a complaint of loud music at a Falls Road apartment. Police asked the resident to keep the noise down.
Oct. 31
10:24 p.m.: Police assisted traffic during flooding on Shelburne Road before the Vermont Agency of Transportation could arrive.
4:48 p.m.: The Days Inn on Shelburne Road reported an unwanted guest refusing to leave. The individual left before police arrived.
Nov. 1
12:17 a.m.: Police assisted traffic during flooding on Shelburne Road and Ridgefield Road before the Vermont Agency of Transportation could arrive.
2:27 a.m.: Police assisted traffic during flooding on Woodbine Road before the Vermont Highway Department could arrive.
3:13 a.m.: Police responded to a report of flooding on Cheesefactory Road and assisted traffic before the road was closed.
3:32 a.m.: Police found a car on Shelburne Road and Penny Lane which had stalled after going through a flooded area. The car was pushed into a nearby parking lot.
12:07 p.m.: A two-vehicle car crash was reported on Franks Way. Shelburne Police, Fire and Rescue responded, and one driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A crash report was filed.
2:43 p.m.: There was a car crash in the parking lot of Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg. The Shelburne School Resource Officer was notified, and a crash report was filed.