88 directed patrols
60 traffic violations
42 miscellaneous complaints
36 medical calls
8 burglar alarms
5 false fire alarms
5 agency assists
4 911 hang-ups
1 erratic driver call
7 minor vehicle crashes
1 suspicious person
1 loose dog
Nov. 2
8:57 a.m. – Police responded to a report of an unoccupied vehicle rolling into traffic in the southbound lane of Shelburne Road. The vehicle and its owner were located and it was determined that the vehicle had rolled from a parking space in a nearby lot.
11:43 a.m. – A credit card found on Falls Road was turned in to police and returned to its owner.
6:14 p.m. – Fire and Rescue responded to Acorn Lane for a reported problem with an appliance and a possible fire. No active fire was found and potential hazards were mitigated.
Nov. 3
7:06 a.m. – Police assisted at a running race on Harbor Road.
10:18 a.m. – Police investigated a report of juveniles pushing recreational equipment over an embankment in Hullcrest Park.
10:26 a.m. – Police investigated a report of an individual camping on Webster Ridge, a possible trespass violation.
2:17 p.m. – Police checked out a report of juveniles smashing items in the roadway on Cynosure Drive, but were unable to locate the individuals involved.
Nov. 4
10:46 a.m. – A caller reported items stolen while they were at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road.
12:43 a.m. – Police responded to a report of an individual struck by a vehicle on Shelburne Road. Officers spoke with the individuals involved. No injuries were reported.
4:37 p.m. – At the request of a store employee, police issued a trespass notice to an individual at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive.
8:03 p.m. – Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Shelburne Road at Webster Road. Officers later found the vehicle disabled in Charlotte and assisted the driver.
Nov. 5
12:59 a.m. – Police mediated a dispute involving an intoxicated woman at the Shelburne Campground.
11:06 a.m. – Shelburne Police assisted Community Outreach at a residence on Locust Hill.
6:40 p.m. – Police and fire responded to a motor vehicle crash with a deer on Irish Hill Road and Autumn Hill Lane. The driver was not injured.
8:59 p.m. – Police responded to a report of loud music in an apartment on Falls Road and advised the individual to keep the volume down.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported noise from a railroad crossing signal on Harbor Road. Police confirmed it was malfunctioning and contacted Vermont Railway.
Nov. 6
7:54 a.m. – An officer stopped a vehicle at Spear Street and Irish Hill Road for a traffic violation. The vehicle was found to be unregistered and the driver had a civilly suspended license. The vehicle was towed.
10:43 a.m. – A fraud report was taken from an individual on Shelburne Road regarding a telephone scam used to obtain money. Investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 7
10:21 a.m. – Fire, Rescue, Police and Charlotte Fire responded to a report that an excavator had struck an external gas line on Shelburne Road. A nearby daycare was temporarily evacuated as a precaution. Vermont Gas responded and mitigated potential hazards.
1:43 p.m. – An individual on Shelburne Road reported an attempt to pass a counterfeit check. Investigation is ongoing.
Nov. 8
7:36 a.m. – Police assisted with a vehicle off the road at Rosewood Drive and Vermont Route 116.
10:29 p.m. – Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance at the Countryside Motel on Shelburne Road. No criminal charges were filed.
Nov. 9
7:24 p.m. – Police received information regarding a wanted person at a local motel. Police located Sarah St. Louis, 41, of Winooski, who had active warrants for her arrest. She was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.
Nov. 10
3:25 p.m. – Police responded to a report of juveniles creating a disturbance on Ockert Lane and spoke with the parents of those involved.
10:47 p.m. – Police did a welfare check at a residence on Hullcrest Road after a neighbor heard a loud noise. The individual involved was fine.
Nov. 11
5:25 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had slid off the road and into a ditch on Shelburne Road. Officers assisted on scene until the vehicle was removed by a wrecker. No one was injured.
Nov. 12
10:36 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank and partially in the lane of travel on Shelburne Road, creating a traffic hazard. An officer assisted with traffic as the vehicle was removed.
11:26 a.m. – Police responded to a report of an individual receiving threatening or harassing messages via an electronic device on Edward Drive. Officers spoke with individuals involved, and investigation is ongoing.
5:27 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a loose dog on Harbor Road at Shelburne Community School, but were unable to locate the animal.
10:59 p.m. – Police responded to a vehicle having hit a deer on Spear Street. The vehicle was damaged but the driver was uninjured.
Nov. 13
4:02 a.m. – Police responded to a report of someone knocking on the front door of a residence on Summit Circle. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area and found no tracks in the fresh snow.
9:02 a.m. – A man on Toad Lane reported that items had been stolen from his residence over the past several months.
3:24 p.m. – Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on Mount Philo Road and Barrett Lane. No injuries were reported and the school bus did not appear to have sustained any damage.
Nov. 14
9:12 a.m. – Police responded to Irish Hill Road and Wildwood Drive, where a vehicle was disabled in the roadway. Police assisted with traffic until help arrived.
Nov. 15
8:40 a.m. – Police mediated and resolved a situation at a bus stop in front of Shelburne Bay Plaza on Shelburne Road, where an individual claimed to have been threatened.
10:30 a.m. – Animal Control was notified about a complaint from a woman on Falls Road who reported ongoing problems with a dog running loose on her property.
2:10 p.m. – Police, Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash on Spear Street where a car struck a utility pole. The driver sustained minor injuries.
4:25 p.m. – Police responded to a reported theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive. The person involved left the store prior to police arrival. Investigation is continuing.
4:46 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Dorset Street and Cheesefactory Road in which a driver struck a deer, damaging their vehicle. The driver was unhurt.
6:11 p.m. – Police responded to a reported theft at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive. The person involved left prior to police arrival. Investigation is continuing.